Sparking Interest In STEM

T-Mobile is driven by the goal of bringing 5G innovation to everyone, and now they are teaming up with Prisms VR, a leading VR technology provider for math education to spark interest and opportunities in STEM learning using 5G and VR. This collaboration brings opportunities to thousands of students who might otherwise miss out due to poor and unreliable network connections. T-Mobile 5G and Prisms VR are transforming classrooms across the country and enabling students and teachers to use interactive math and science lessons designed to close the opportunity gap in STEM.

