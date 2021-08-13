Watch
Some Back to School Must-Haves!

With Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss
Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:08:19-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares back to school must haves for students of all ages, from the classroom to dorm room.

Green Giant Veggie Fries, available in three varieties, combine crispy texture with the flavorful taste of real vegetables, and contains one full serving of vegetables in each serving, making it an ideal after school snack.

Crayola’s back-to-school essentials feature a mix of classic products and new favorites for helping students “have a colorful first day”!

Slay dragon breath with Hello Products’ Dragon Dazzle Fluoride Toothpaste, Unicorn Sparkle Toothpaste, and the earth-friendly Replaceable Head Toothbrush.

Cross skincare essentials off your back-to-school checklist. Bliss and Dormify have teamed up to create the ultimate self-care kit.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

