Solutions for Diabetic Nerve Pain

Dr. Evan Norum, co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy, talks to us about diabetic nerve pain. More people are beginning to be diagnosed with diabetes. For some that may mean struggling with diabetic nerve pain. Advantage Neuropathy provides leading edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA cleared solution. Serving the Wisconsin community, its team is here to provide you the best, most comfortable, stress-free experience possible. Right now Dr. Norum is offering a $49 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers that call the number 262-800-5383. To learn more about the company and its services visit the website at Advantage Neuropathy.

