"Lotza" Fun in Milwaukee This Week!

Life's too short not to prioritize fun!

That's why Lotza is bringing you a curated guide to the most fun things happening around Milwaukee each week. Whether you're looking for something new, something unexpected, or just a reason to get out of the house, Laura and team have done the searching for you!

Check out the first edition of Lotza Fun in Milwaukee and find your next favorite experience.

Head to their website and use promo code FUNINMKE for $10 off their first order. And for a full list of the Lotza-approved events coming up, visit Lotza Fun in Milwaukee