Snow Globe Holiday Festival Ticket Giveaway: Day #1!

SnowGlobe: Powered by Enchant is a captivating holiday experience that brings all the enchantment of a grand Christmas festival into a beautifully contained story-propelled holiday light maze experience. Featuring stunning larger-than-life light sculptures, unique ice skating and snow tubing experiences, and countless other festive attractions. Every detail is designed to evoke wonder and joy, creating unforgettable memories for all who visit.

The 12 days of giving starts here in the studio as we giveaway free tickets to the Snow Globe Holiday Festival! For your chance to win these tickets, visit Snowglobe