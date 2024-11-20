Snow Globe Holiday Festival at Ballpark Commons

SnowGlobe: Powered by Enchant, is a captivating holiday experience that brings all the enchantment of a grand Christmas festival into a beautifully contained story-propelled holiday light maze experience. Featuring stunning larger-than-life light sculptures, unique ice skating and snow tubing experiences, and countless other festive attractions. Every detail is designed to evoke wonder and joy, creating unforgettable memories for all who visit.

Visit the website to learn more about SnowGlobe Holiday Festival powered by Enchant at Franklin. November 22 – December 30.