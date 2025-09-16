Smart Moves for Rising Energy Costs: What Families Need to Know Before Credits Expire

Ari Matusiak joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss what you need to know before the tax credits expire. With energy prices rising, many families are looking for ways to cut costs at home. But an important set of federal tax credits for energy-efficient upgrades, covering everything from solar panels to heat pumps, are set to expire at the end of this year.

Rewiring America has launched the Save on Better Appliances campaign to give homeowners clear, practical guidance during this short window. The focus is on helping people understand what incentives are available, when they end, and how these upgrades can continue saving money well into the future.

Energy bills have been climbing due to extreme heat, demand on the power grid, and stubborn inflation. For many families, these energy-efficient upgrades are one of the only reliable ways to reduce monthly expenses while improving comfort at home.

For more information, visit Rewiring America