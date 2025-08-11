Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Small Ideas Go a Long Way: When Your Business Needs a Boost

Vertz Marketing
Having a special promotion, sale, or unique offer for your business doesn’t always need to revolve around a holiday. Does your business need a boost? Tim Vertz joins us on The Morning Blend to talk about 3 great promotion ideas to get more people in your business or activity on your website to give your business a boost any time of the year.

From “loyalty member exclusives”, “charity tie-in promotions”, to “customer appreciation days,” a little can go a long way to ignite a spark in happy customers!

