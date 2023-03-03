Skip the Grains for Your Next Breakfast

Health Coach, Blogger and Cookbook Author, Erika Schlick, joins us today to tell us her new recipe for a grain free avocado toast. Her trick is to use toasted cassava bread with a smooth and creamy avocado mixture. Erika's book Wandering Palate is a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. These recipes have helped her heal and now she is sharing with us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home. For more information on Erika, visit her blog The Trail to Health.