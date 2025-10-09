Skin Care Must Haves for Fall

Debby Hagie joins us on The Morning Blend to share some skincare tips to help with the cooler, drier weather ahead.

With fall comes less humidity, furnaces kicking in, and drier skin. This is the perfect time to reassess your skin care routine and start using richer, more moisturizing products. Debby discusses hydrating cleansers, toners, richer moisturizers, and serums to both clean and lock in moisture.