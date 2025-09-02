Sip, Stroll, and Support in the Woods

Melissa Jarecki joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss an upcoming fundraiser, “Women and Wine in the Woods,” for the Hausmann Nature Center.

The Hausmann Nature Center is a non-profit nature center at Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Its mission is to be an educational and welcoming home in nature for all.

The nature center is open several weekends a month through this October. They offer educational programs for children, adults, and families. “Women and Wine in the Woods” is the second annual fundraiser to support the nature center. There will be wine tastings, light appetizers and desserts, a silent auction, fish bowl raffle, 50/50 raffle, and a cork pull. Tickets are $50 each or a “flight” of five for $200.

Women and Wine in the Woods:

September 25, 5:30 - 8:30 pm

For more information and 10% off individual tickets today, use the code “Morning Blend” at Lapham Peak Friends

