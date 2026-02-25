So many books for single people tell them how to be happy until they find The One. They just assume that everyone wants to find a romantic partner and no one wants to be single, at least not for the long term.

Well, Author Bella DePaulo is 72 and that’s not how she felt and it is not how she ever felt. After decades of talking to single people and doing research, she realized that more people are single because they love being single.

With the upcoming paperback release of Single at Heart, DePaulo speaks to what she's learned since publication and how the current obsession with a nation of loneliness misses the profound rewards of solitude and the strength of people who value it.

