Singer, Songwriter Phillip-Michael Scales

Growing up, Phillip-Michael Scales had an uncle who played guitar for a living. He knew it was a big deal but didn’t understand the significance that his uncle’s name was B.B. King. Even though Scales played guitar, he shied away from soloing and most things blues-related. Instead, he fell in love with songwriting when an English teacher told him “A great writer can make their reader i
Last week, the Nashville-based artist unleashed “Your Love’s Working Me To The Bone,” the smoldering new single from his forthcoming LP Sinner-Songwriter.
He joins us today to chat about his music. He also is playing two Wisconsin Venues this month
11/18 - ANODYNE - MILWAUKEE, WI (Record Release Show)
11/19 - THELMA SADOFF CENTER FOR THE ARTS - FOND DU LAC, WI
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 11:25:47-04
Growing up, Phillip-Michael Scales had an uncle who played guitar for a living. He knew it was a big deal but didn’t understand the significance that his uncle’s name was B.B. King. Even though Scales played guitar, he shied away from soloing and most things blues-related. Instead, he fell in love with songwriting when an English teacher told him “A great writer can make their reader i
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.