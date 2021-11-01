Singer, Songwriter Phillip-Michael Scales

Growing up, Phillip-Michael Scales had an uncle who played guitar for a living. He knew it was a big deal but didn’t understand the significance that his uncle’s name was B.B. King. Even though Scales played guitar, he shied away from soloing and most things blues-related. Instead, he fell in love with songwriting when an English teacher told him “A great writer can make their reader i

Last week, the Nashville-based artist unleashed “Your Love’s Working Me To The Bone,” the smoldering new single from his forthcoming LP Sinner-Songwriter.

He joins us today to chat about his music. He also is playing two Wisconsin Venues this month

11/18 - ANODYNE - MILWAUKEE, WI (Record Release Show)

11/19 - THELMA SADOFF CENTER FOR THE ARTS - FOND DU LAC, WI