Shopping at Wisconsin's Largest Consignment Event

Jessi Wrench joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for women and teens.

Held twice each season, the event helps women refresh their wardrobes, earn extra income, shop sustainably, and support local charities through thousands of clothing donations each season.

Each sale features 50,000+ items and welcomes hundreds of local consignors, creating a community-based, one-of-a-kind event where women can refresh their wardrobes, earn extra income, and shop sustainably.

You can receive a $5 OFF Coupon today when you follow Divine Consign on social media. The Coupon is valid until 3 pm today.

Divine Consign Hours this week:

Brookfield Conference Center

Thursday: 9 am-3 pm

3-4 pm closed

4-10 pm (VIP Pre Sale)

Friday: 9 am-8 pm*

Saturday: 8 am-2 pm*

*All items will be ½ off.

The organization's next event is on November 18-22 at the Waukesha County Expo Center. For more information, visit divineconsign.com

