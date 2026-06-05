Shop the Pig While You Party

Saturday, June 6 you can do more than 'Shop The Pig', you can party at the pig! The Bay View Piggly Wiggly has undergone a comprehensive transformation, and store guests are invited to experience the grand reopening celebration from 7:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. The remodeled store focuses on freshness, convenience and local products, using shopper feedback to modernize the shopping experience for the Bay View neighborhood. There will be balloon animals, food sampling, live music and more family friendly events.

Apart from the celebratory events, there will be sales across the store.