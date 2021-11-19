Shop Local This Holiday

Watch
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 19, 2021
Quality shoes, slippers, accessories! Stan's Fit For Your Feet has it all! The family-owned business is celebrating their 71st year in Milwaukee. Stan's Fit For Your Feet provides quality footwear to the Milwaukee community. Megan Sajdak, certified Pedorthist and Director of Marketing, joins us to share the perfect gifts for the holiday season. Shop local with Stan's Fit For Your Feet!

With the Stan-iversary Sale, you can save 10-50% off selected shoes, boots, accessories and more now through November 30th.

Special for Morning Blend Viewers: Win a $71.00 Gift Card to Stan’s to celebrate their Sale.

Shop in-store or online at Stansfootwear.com

