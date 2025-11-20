Shining Together: Milwaukee’s Tree of Light, Hope, and Community

In his impressive 20+ year career as an event planner, designer, speaker, media personality, curator, and consultant, David Caruso creates spaces and experiences that foster joy and connection. As a native Milwaukeean, he decided to bring his keen eye and talent to his hometown, and by doing so, he raised the bar for this year's Tree Lighting!

The theme in this year's "Cheer District," "Together We Shine Brighter," is most important during this holiday season. Milwaukee’s piano man extraordinaire, Marcell Guyton, is leading the “Cheer District house band.” Among the festivities, a celebration of the 50th Anniversary production of A Christmas Carol with Milwaukee Rep carolers. Featuring the varsity drumline from Reagan High School, DPW, MFD, and MPD will have trucks and mounted police on site for families to see. Tune in to learn more about more festivities!

The Cheer Districts Tree Lighting will coincide with the start of the Holiday Market.

Christmas Tree Lighting:

November 21

Begins at 6 PM

"Cheer District" outside Fiserv Forum

Free Parking: 1030 N. 6th St. & 1215 N. 5th St.

