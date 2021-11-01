Severe Weather Planning

Severe weather is becoming more routine as weather, in general, is becoming more volatile. The need for adequate planning and communication around these weather events is more important and urgent than ever before. How can you stay safe? Today we speak with chief meteorologist at AccuWeather, Jonathan Porter.
Posted at 9:57 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:57:55-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.