Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Setting Intentions for 2026 without Burning Out

Life Coach Achea Redd
Setting Intentions for 2026 without Burning Out
Posted

Life coach and mental‑health advocate Achea Redd joined The Morning Blend to share how viewers can set meaningful intentions for 2026—without pressure or perfectionism. Redd specializes in guiding people through the “in‑between” phase of their mental‑health journey, offering simple, grounding practices that build confidence, clarity, and self‑trust for the year ahead.

For more info visit Achea Redd's website!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo