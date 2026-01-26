Set Up Your Fitness Routine With Your Cycle!

Hormonal Cycles offend leave women feeling frustrated with the lack of progress with there work out routine. However, Women don't need more discipline, they need better timing. Alyx Coble-Frakes gives guidance on how to build a realistic workout routine that works with the hormonal cycle, instead of against it. She talks through some issues that women experience like "Feeling Inconsistent with Workouts even when motivated", "How to swap workouts instead of quitting them", "What women can expect when they starts cycle-syncing their fitness" and more! To find more information and start your journey, visit TheAgendaPeriod.com to learn more information.