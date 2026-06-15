Serving Up Savings at Summerfest

CD One Price Cleaners is officially open in West Allis and is celebrating its Milwaukee debut by sponsoring Pickleball Village at Summerfest!

Known for convenient 24/7 drop-off and pickup kiosks, same or next-day service, and simple pricing of just $3 per garment, CD One makes dry cleaning easier and more affordable than ever.

Visitors to Summerfest can enjoy free pickleball play, celebrity tournaments, and more at Pickleball Village, located at the Aurora Pavilion. It's all part of CD One's mission to help customers save time and enjoy life a little more.

Summerfest 2026 takes place over three consecutive weekends at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, running on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Learn more at CDOnePriceCleaners.com/Milwaukee.