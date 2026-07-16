Service that will Help Seniors "Age in Place"

One thing all seniors should know is moving is not inevitable as you age! Ruth Busalacchi, the owner and president of SYNERGY HomeCare, is here to ensure you understand your rights and resources. SYNERGY HomeCare provides Caregivers and “Personal Assistants” to help out with errands, shopping, appointments, housekeeping, meal preparation, personal care, respite and end of life supportive care. It's supportive HomeCare Services designed to age in place for seniors. On the show we are discussing Medicaid, the laws with elders, therapy, and hospice care. Investigate your options before you are in an Emergency!

Schedule a free resource and safety assessment and get a Free Night light at Home Care, Senior In-Home Care & Elder Care in Greenfield, WI