Sensitive-Why It can Be your Greatest Strength

Co-Author Andre Solo joins us to talk about SENSITIVE: The Hidden Power of the Highly Sensitive Person in a Loud, Fast, Too-Much World. The book is about what it means to be sensitive and why many hide it and how it can be your greats human strength. Here's what Solo says: "As a child, I was always the sensitive kid. For example, in Kindergarten I did fine in class, but once we got out on the playground I got overstimulated. It was too many kids running screaming, laughing. So I started to run away at recess and hid in the only place I could find: an old storm sewer pipe nearby. Finally, it was quiet! But when the teachers found out, you can guess that didn’t go over well. So I got this idea in my head that there was something wrong with me.

It wasn’t until I was an adult that I began to dig into the science of sensitivity and realized, no, there’s nothing wrong with me, I’m just a sensitive person. And I began to understand that it came with gifts. Sensitive people are innovators, deep thinkers, they make connections that other people don’t. And yeah, sometimes we cry easily. But it’s a great gift to be sensitive.

I think a lot of sensitive people go through this. There’s a stigma around being sensitive, even though it’s one of the best things you can be, and people think they have to hide it or overcome it. The truth is, you don’t start to thrive until you embrace that part of yourself. That’s why Jenn and I wrote Sensitive"

The books is available in bookstores and amazon.

Visit the website here.

