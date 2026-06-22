See Stunning Bonsai Trees Up Close This June

Explore the beauty and tradition of bonsai with the Milwaukee Bonsai Society! Their Annual Exhibition is happening Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, at Lynden Sculpture Garden. This free, family-friendly event will feature the club’s best bonsai trees on display, judged, and showcased for the public to enjoy.

Guests can learn what bonsai really means, how old the trees can be, how to get started, and some common bonsai myths. The Milwaukee Bonsai Society will also share more about their club and how people can get involved.

See the art of bonsai up close at Lynden Sculpture Garden, located at 2145 West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. The event runs Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free. Learn more at milwaukeebonsai.org.