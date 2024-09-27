See How Cataract Surgery Changes Lives!

Summit Eye Care of WI is committed to providing high quality vision care, specializing in cataract treatment and refractive correction surgery. They are Milwaukee’s leading provider of cataract surgery and the first practice in Wisconsin to offer the revolutionary RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL). The LAL is the ONLY intraocular lens (IOL) that can be adjusted postoperatively to provide customized vision correction; this gives patients the unique opportunity to preview and adjust their vision based on their personal desires and lifestyle requirements. Dr. Deborah Manjoney chose LAL for her cataract surgery and is kind enough to join us today to share her experience!

Dr. Nicholas Bruns is the lead Optometrist and Director Marketing and Operations at Summit Eye Care of Wiscosnin. He share information about cataract surgery and what he did for Dr. Manjoney.

Want to know if cataract surgery with LAL is right for you? To find out more—visit www.summiteyewi.com or call 414-877-6414

