Schlitz Happened: A Comedy Show on the Milwaukee Experience

Comedian Dobie Maxwell joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the upcoming show, “Schlitz Happened.”

Dobie shares unique memories of local lore, including TYME machines, bubblers, frozen custard, George Webb, “The Domes”, Samson, and his stint as a ball boy for the Milwaukee Bucks during his high school years. He was also a vendor at County Stadium for a grand total of two games, a loyal fan of all Wisconsin sports, and got to meet his three top heroes (in no particular order) Hank Aaron, Bob Uecker, and The Crusher. Dobie chooses to perform clean humor that won’t shock or embarrass any audience.

Opening the show is Dobie’s funny friend Gerry Grothues, an award-winning singer-songwriter who incorporates his music…and experiences from his three marriages…into his comedy. Gerry’s sharp wit and beautiful singing voice complement Dobie’s hilarious stories to round out a powerhouse performance! This show is for everyone, but Baby Boomers and Gen X are really going to love it!

Schlitz Happened! An Old Milwaukee Blatz from the Pabst:

Saturday, November 15

Racine Theatre Guild