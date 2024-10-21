Scary Fun in Historic Greendale Village!

Join the celebration of Hallowings this year in the Historic Greendale Village! Help carve pumpkins for the largest jack-o-lantern display in Milwaukee, participate in a costume contest, crush the competition in pumpkin bowling, get scary to live music Thursday through Sunday, enjoy Egnitor the Wizard and so much more. You can also join the Wings Halloween Parade on Sunday, October 27th at 2:30. Children are encouraged to dress up in costume and walk the parade route!

This event goes on all next week so you have every opportunity to pack in the Halloween fun with the family. Dates are; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 22 through 24, 4-8 pm. Friday, October 25, 4-9pm, Saturday, October 26 11-9pm and Sunday, October 27 from 11-8pm. You can also pick up 4 Skeleton Kites from Gift of Wings!

For more information, visit Gift of Wings | Milwaukee WI | Facebook