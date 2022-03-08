Say Goodbye To Medication For Neuropathy

Many people are prescribed dangerous medication for their neuropathy, but there are alternative treatments that are safe and effective. Co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy & Board Certified in Neuropathy, Dr. Evan Norum explains why medication people are prescribed for neuropathy is not necessary.

Advantage Neuropathy has a special offer! They are offering a $49 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers. That includes a personal consultation, exam, x-rays and report of findings. The neuropathy exam is so thorough that they calculate down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss someone has in their hands or feet. Then, they create an individualized treatment plan for each patient.

Call 262-777-0945 or text TINGLE to 21000

