Savings Hit the Right Note at Brass Bell Music Store

Tristann Rieck and Iryonaa Hale join us on The Morning Blend to share Brass Bell Music Store's sales and rentals of musical instruments.

Brass Bell Music Store supports music in the community by helping entry-level and seasoned musicians access instruments and lessons. It's offering a Print Music Sticker Sale (between 50% to 90% off), one month of lessons for $100, free guitar restring with a purchase of strings, and $5 Brass BellBuck with purchases of $25 on print and accessories.

To continue helping members of the community through supporting music, they want to help find a gift for everyone on your holiday list. You can stop in and shop on Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. They are located on 210 Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee.

Visit Brass Bell for more information, or call 414-963-1000

