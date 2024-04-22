Save a Tree with Digital Marketing

Happy Earth Day! A lot in our world has changed since our first Earth Day 54 years ago, especially how companies market their products – and it all has become infinitely better for our environment. As digital marketing has become by far the most effective strategy for businesses of all sizes to market and sell their products, Tim Vertz of Vertz Marketing joins the show today to talk about three reasons why digital marketing is better for our world!

Contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies to help you develop a plan to grow your business! Just visit VertzMarketing.com/Checkup for more information on this offer.