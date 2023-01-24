Sample The Best Bloodys in Milwaukee

Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation’s (GLHF) 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody contest will be held Sunday, February 26 from 11:30 am until 2:30 pm, at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee, WI. Milwaukee area bars and restaurants enjoy the opportunity to give back in a fun, unique way while showcasing their signature mix and garnish. Tickets on sale now (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/milwaukees-best-bloody-2023-tickets-339099564927)

.Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease are rare bleeding disorders and impact more than 3,600 Wisconsin families. Almost 90% of this population resides in the greater Milwaukee/Waukesha area. Families face many challenges — social, financial, and medical. GLHF’s mission is to educate, support and advocate for the bleeding disorders community; and our vision is to help people and families living with a bleeding disorder live life with fewer limitations.

GLHF will host about 10-13 bars and restaurants, all with unique Bloody Marys, hoping to raise critical funds for the bleeding disorders community of Wisconsin. With the amazing growth and popularity of this event, we have added new categories, a new judging system and a variety of ticket level options. Attendees will also enjoy great food, the popular Mystery Gift Wall and great raffle prizes like our “Barrow of Booze!”

