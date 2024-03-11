Sam Hunt Comes to the Fiserv Forum This Friday!

Country superstar Sam Hunt's Outskirts Tour is coming to the Fiserv Forum this Friday, March 15th! Sam was dubbed the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer by the New York Times. He'll be joined by special guests Brett Young, and Lily Rose. Tickets are still available at TicketMaster.com.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 11:28:42-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.