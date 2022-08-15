Salmon Cakes Healthy Recipe

Welcome to the Trail to Health. Health coach, blogger, and cookbook author of Wandering Palate, Erika Schlick, joins us to discuss her salmon cakes recipe. These salmon cakes may look complicated since they start with fresh salmon, but rest assured, they aren't. Fresh fish cooks quickly and once it is baked, it is a simple mix and sear for color before serving.

Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel inspired health Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home. For more information, please click here for her website or click here to purchase the book. You can also follow Erika Schlick on Instagram or check out her blog.