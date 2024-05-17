Salad Recipe to Boost Your Immune System

Erika Schlick is a Health Coach and Blogger that joins the show today to showcase a delicious yet healthy grain-free Tabbouleh Salad recipe. Erika is also the Author of "Wandering Palate". "Wandering Palate" is a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home. Wandering Palate has several healthy recipes to make while you have some extra time at home and are looking for simple and healthy meals to prepare.

"Wandering Palate" is currently shipping and available on Erika's website and Amazon. For more information on Erika or to keep up with her, you can check out her blog or her Instagram!