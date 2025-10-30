Safety Without Smothering: Letting Your Teen Have Independence on Halloween

Certified parent coach, Kim Muench, joins us on The Morning Blend to share how parents can navigate the transition to parenting teenagers.

Kim discusses how Halloween is often a difficult night for parents of teenagers, and how to handle conversations with your teenager while maintaining their independence. It’s important to ask guiding questions instead of criticizing, expressing curiosity and trust, and to have a plan to enjoy the night without anxious worry.

For more information and free resources, such as boundary setting and having tough conversations, visit Real Life Parent Guide

