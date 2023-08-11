Ryan Jay's Reviews of the Week
Prev
Next
Entertainment critic Ryan Jay joins us to explore this week's hottest content and tell you if it's worth the watch. The Last Voyage of the Demeter / Universal Pictures Red, White, & Royal Blue / Prime Video Heart of Stone / Netflix Painkiller / Netflix
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 11:15:07-04
Entertainment critic Ryan Jay joins us to explore this week's hottest content and tell you if it's worth the watch.
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter / Universal Pictures
- Red, White, & Royal Blue / Prime Video
- Heart of Stone / Netflix
- Painkiller / Netflix
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.