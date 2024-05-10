Ryan Jay's Mother's Day Picks

Entertainment Critic, Ryan Jayis back with his picks for this weekend.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes / 20th Century Studios - rating Skip It (movie)
Interview with the Vampire Part 2 / AMC/AMC+ - Stream It (TV)
Bodkin / Netflix - Skip It (TV)
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 11:52:26-04
