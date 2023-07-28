Ryan Jay's Latest Reviews

Watch Now
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 11:24:02-04

Ryan Jay gives us his movies ratings! This week he reviews...

  1. Haunted Mansion / Walt Disney Pictures -  Wait to stream it
  2. The Beanie Bubble / Apple TV+ - Stream It 
  3. Sparkle: A Unicorn Tale / Dazzler Media - Stream It 

