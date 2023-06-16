Ryan Jay Shares His Latest Reviews
Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us today to review newly released movies and shows The Blackening / Lionsgate - See It Extraction 2 / Netflix - Stream It Black Mirror, Season 6 / Netflix - Stream It
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 11:54:43-04
Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us today to review newly released movies and shows
- The Blackening / Lionsgate - See It
- Extraction 2 / Netflix - Stream It
Black Mirror, Season 6 / Netflix - Stream It
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.