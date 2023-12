Entertainment critic Ryan Jay is back with some more movie reviews! Today he reviews 5 new movies hitting the big screen just before the end of the year!

1. The Color Purple / Warner Bros. - See It (Ryan's number one movie of the year!)

2. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom / Warner Bros. - Stream It

3. Migration / Universal Pictures - See It

4. Poor Things / Searchlight Pictures - See It

5. Ferrari / Neon - See It

