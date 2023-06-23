Ryan Jay Gives Us the Latest Scoop in Entertainment
Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us today to review newly released movies and shows. No Hard Feelings / Columbia Pictures - See It Glamorous / Netflix - Stream It And Just Like That... Season 2 / Max - Stream It
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 11:58:34-04
Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us today to review newly released movies and shows.
- No Hard Feelings / Columbia Pictures - See It
- Glamorous / Netflix - Stream It
- And Just Like That... Season 2 / Max - Stream It
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.