Running A Family Business

Barry Goodman of Birkdale Transition Partners is here again today to continue our series of discussing family businesses. According to the US Census Bureau, 90% of all business enterprises in the US are family owned companies.
Whether your family has a business or not, families are complex! Layering family dynamics with running a business, different visions between family members and generations of those family members can cause a lot of problems. Baby Boomer owned family businesses are facing a transition of ownership and leadership at astounding rates. Barry will touch on compensation in a family business and resolving conflict.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 10:59:30-04
