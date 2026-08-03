Run, Walk and Celebrate a Milwaukee Legacy

Lace up your sneakers and get ready for a Milwaukee tradition that brings together fitness, family fun and community spirit. The 26th Annual Hank Aaron State Trail 5K Run/Walk returns Saturday, August 8, at American Family Field's Uecker Parking Lot.

Robert Peschel, President of the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to sustaining, promoting and enhancing the Hank Aaron State Trail for future generations.

The annual Run/Walk serves as the organization's largest fundraiser and attracts more than 1,500 participants and volunteers each year, along with dozens of corporate, community and friends teams. The event celebrates the trail's connection to Milwaukee icon Hank Aaron while helping support projects that benefit trail users and the surrounding community.

Registration and check-in begin at 7 a.m., with the Run/Walk starting at 8:30 a.m. To learn more about the event and the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail, visit hankaaronstatetrail.org

