The Ronald McDonald Family Room is a welcoming, home-like space where parents and families visiting a loved one at Rogers Behavioral Health can take a break from the clinical environment of the hospital – grab a snack, enjoy a restorative nap, watch a movie, get some work done, entertain a sibling, or simply relax with a cup of coffee.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room is open daily, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and operated by Ronald McDonald House Charities® Eastern Wisconsin staff and volunteers.

For more information about the Ronald McDonald Family Room and how you can help, visit Ronald McDonald House Charities

Rogers offers mental health and addiction treatment services. For a free and confidential screening, visit Rogers or call 800-767-4411