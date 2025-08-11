"Rockn' for Heroes" Brings Hope Through Music

Nick Pari, founder of Rockn’ for Heroes, Aubrey Marie, a performer and singer, and Craig Sorbo, the founder of Paintings for Pediatrics, join us on The Morning Blend to share a cancer benefit concert.

Rockn’ for Heroes was founded in 2016, originally to raise money for vets and the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Flash forward to 2025, Rockn’ for Heroes has partnered with Paintings for Pediatrics to help families battling childhood cancer.

The Rockn' for Heroes concert is at the Menomonee Falls Village Park on September 5 from 5-10 pm; Aubrey Marie will perform from 5:30-6:30 pm, and The NIX performs from 7-10 pm.

For more information, tickets, or donations, visit TICKETS

