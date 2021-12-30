Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Revolutionizing the Way We Pay for Healthcare

CrowdHealth
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 11:03:06-05

Andy Schoonover, founder and CEO of CrowdHealth  joins us to discuss how he created an app and platform that allows you to make monthly contributions to the community and those funds are used to fund the community's health care bills. Andy will talk about how he created Crowdhealth after a large medical bill and fight with his insurance company.
He says every year, 250,000 people declare bankruptcy due to medical bills despite having health insurance.
The CrowdHealth Community is designed and funded differently than health insurance plans and now is your opportunity to find out what its all about.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019