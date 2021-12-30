Revolutionizing the Way We Pay for Healthcare

Andy Schoonover, founder and CEO of CrowdHealth joins us to discuss how he created an app and platform that allows you to make monthly contributions to the community and those funds are used to fund the community's health care bills. Andy will talk about how he created Crowdhealth after a large medical bill and fight with his insurance company.

He says every year, 250,000 people declare bankruptcy due to medical bills despite having health insurance.

The CrowdHealth Community is designed and funded differently than health insurance plans and now is your opportunity to find out what its all about.