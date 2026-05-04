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Reviving the Forgotten Art of the Thank You

Erica Di Bona
Reviving the Forgotten Art of the Thank You
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Through Erica Di Bona's time working in the entertainment industry, fundraising, and relationship-building, she saw firsthand how a real letter, typed or handwritten, signed, stamped, and mailed, creates a deeper, more lasting impact than digital communication. Wanting to inspire people to rediscover the joy of writing thank-you notes and appreciation letters, she wrote her book A Letter is Better: The Art of Thank You to help bring kindness back into everyday interactions.

You can find Erica's book, A Letter is Better: The Art of Thank You, on Amazon or her website.

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