Rethinking Retirement to Make It Last

Barbara Singer is a Life Coach, Author, a full-time world traveler, and a firm believer that the time spent in retirement is for you. She showcases how she has traveled the world for more than 13 years when she stopped working in her 50s, using strategically stretched-out savings, and how anyone can claim back this lost time instead of putting all their money into savings for inheritance.

If you are curious about living a mobile life as a traveler or want to follow Barbara on her globetrotting adventures, follow her on Facebook, Instagram, or visit her website Living Without Reservations | Solo Women Travel over 50 for more information. If you book a coaching call with Barbara, you will receive a special Morning Blend Discount.