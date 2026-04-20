Retatrutide, The Newest GLP Injection Medication Changing The Game

Retatrutide is the newest GLP injection medication and is in the final stages of FDA Approval. Angie Schaefer from Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa, talks about the success that they have seen Retatrutide have on patients' weight loss journey. The newest studies show patients are losing 28 percent of their total body weight. Angie talks through a step-by-step guide on how to properly use these medications for the desired result for your body.

Want to start on your weight loss journey? You can start at only $200 with any one of Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa Weight Loss Programs AND a $100 NAD+ Injection Package.

For more information, visit Skin Care Clinic | Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & MediSpa.