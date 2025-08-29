Resilience and Community: Milwaukee Rep's Production Center Flood Recovery

Chad Bauman joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the damage from the historic flooding earlier this month and how you can help the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is one of the nation’s first regional theaters and Wisconsin’s largest performing arts organization, presenting a variety of world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and engage audiences. Its new production facility, located in Wauwatosa, was recently destroyed in the severe flood and rainstorm on August 10, 2025. The facility housed more than 75,000 unique props, costumes, and set pieces, along with thousands of pieces of sound, lighting, rigging, welding, automation, projection, and paint equipment. The loss also includes vehicles, musical instruments, office and drafting equipment, lifts, power tools, and archives. Additionally, the set for the current production of A Christmas Carol, which was in storage, was destroyed. The organization looks forward to celebrating the opening of our new facility in October and welcoming you back for a season of world-class theater.

For more information or to donate, visit MKE Rep. Theater